A White House corespondent reports that the Trump administration is testing out a bizarre theory to explain impeachment.

As the House prepared a historic vote Wednesday on the impeachment of Donald Trump — a vote that would make him only the third impeached president of 45 in the 230 years since George Washington first assumed the office — the White House floated a puzzling new theory to explain why Democrats have gone through with the process. The theory was reported via Twitter early Wednesday morning by White House correspondent Brian Karem, who explained that the theory was “not from The Onion.”

“Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump,” a White House source told Karem, according to the Playboy Magazine correspondent’s tweet.

The Onion is a satirical news site that publishes parody news stories and headlines.

That Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee and the first woman ever nominated by a major party for the presidency, would somehow deliberately tank the election — colluding with Russia to do so — all for the purpose of setting up the impeachment three years later of the candidate who defeated her, may seem bizarre. But the idea is not out of line with actual narratives pushed by Trump himself, and other Republicans.

Trump, as The New York Times reported, first claimed that a “deep state” conspiracy was out to get him in June, 2017, when he retweeted a post from Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

‘Playboy’ White House correspondent Brian Karem. Ed Rode / Getty Images

Trump himself first used the term “deep state” to describe what he says is a conspiracy against him in a November tweet that same year — more than two years before Wednesday’s impeachment vote, according to The Times.

Trump more recently has appeared to subscribe to a conspiracy theory that claims Russia did not interfere in the 2016 presidential election at all, but in fact, Ukraine did — to aid Clinton rather than himself. That conspiracy theory was identified as disinformation created by Russian intelligence services, by former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill, who explained the disinformation campaign during her testimony in the House Intelligence Committee impeachment investigation.

The disinformation blaming Ukraine was first conveyed into the 2016 Trump campaign, Hill testified, by Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Trump’s now-jailed campaign manager Paul Manafort. Kilimnik was described by special counsel Robert Mueller as having links to the Russian intelligence services. Hill in her testimony said that Kilimnik was generally believed to be a “Russian spy.”

