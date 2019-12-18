Sara Underwood Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bikini Under Waterfall In Oahu

Model Sara Underwood displayed her love for nature along with her fabulous figure in an Instagram update that showed her enjoying a majestic waterfall in Oahu while wearing a skimpy bikini.

In the photo, Sara was standing underneath a waterfall that was immersed in a thick patch of forest. The waterfall actually split into two waterfalls as it spilled over the edge of a huge boulder. She was surrounded by green foliage and huge, moss-covered rocks as water splashed around her, pouring into a small pool just beneath her feet. She was standing on some rocks that allowed her feet to be out of the pool while she enjoyed the waterfall.

The beauty wore a blue bikini that showed off plenty of her skin. The camera captured Sara from a side angle as ran her hands through her wet hair. The model appeared to be leaning against one of the large rocks as she arched her back. With one knee bent, she accentuated her chiseled abs and slender waist. The pose also showed off a bit of side boob along with the curve of her hip and her toned thighs. She sported a pair of hiking sandals that no doubt helped her climb over slippery rocks to reach the idyllic spot.

The geotag said that she was in Oahu, Hawaii. Sara did not indicate exactly where the waterfall was located or when the photo was taken.

In the caption, she created the photographer for her creative efforts. She also indicated that nothing was better than being under a waterfall in Oahu, and her fans seemed to agree. The post was a smash hit, raking in over 18,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“You are just the most stunning human I CANT HANDLE IT,” one fan gushed.

“Your photographer is awesome,” said a second fan.

Loading...

“This is what my heaven looks like,” commented a third admirer.

“Awesome place LOVE to be there with you. LOOKIN AWESOME, GORGEOUS!” a fourth follower wrote.

Sara seems to always try to include some part of nature in her photos. Her Instagram page is filled with snaps of her visits to a variety of exotic locations that include Iceland and Canada. Many of those pictures also show her flaunting her curves in sexy outfits. The adventure lover recently looked smoking hot in a pair of tight jeans while she posed for a shot in a picturesque part of Oregon that featured a waterfall.