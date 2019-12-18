‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Phyllis Rants To Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 19 bring thoughts of revenge for Phyllis while Amanda comes to a conclusion about Amanda that could end up changing everything.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wants revenge, according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s furious that Abby (Melissa Ordway) fired her, but that is just the beginning of Phyllis’s anger. She is also mad that Adam (Mark Grossman) suggested she do something so degrading when he asked her to seduce Nick (Joshua Morrow). Yes, Phyllis and Nick have a long history, and they share their daughter Summer (Hunter King). Even so, that doesn’t mean that Phyllis wants to be a pawn in Adam’s game.

Phyllis rants to Jack (Peter Bergman) about all her mistreatment at the hands of his niece Abby and his friend Adam. However, Jack can’t find it within himself to have much sympathy for Phyllis. He has first-hand knowledge of how it feels to be mistreated by Phyllis, so Jack may think Phyllis is getting what she deserves with so many things going wrong. He does manage to give Phyllis some good advice though about not getting involved in a war with Adam. Plus, Jack reminds Phyllis that she shouldn’t get in her own way.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) reaches a decision about Amanda (Mishael Morgan). For a brief time, Elena had decided to give Amanda a chance. However, now that she’s seen the file that Devon (Bryton James) has about her that Victor (Eric Braeden) started, Elena realizes that Amanda is hiding something. Plus, in Elena’s mind, Amanda and Hilary are practically the same person, which also confuses her a bit. Since Elena never knew Hilary, it is easy for her to put them together as the same person. Of course, there’s still the slightest chance that Amanda and Hilary are the same person.

Devon realizes that Elena saw his file on Amanda, and they end up discussing the situation. While Elena isn’t thrilled that Devon hid the whole thing from her, she realizes that it’s something he has to see to the end. After all, Devon gave away his inheritance based on Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam, and now he wants it back so that his grandmother’s final wishes are honored. Elena appreciates that Devon wants to ensure the right thing happens with Katherine’s fortune. Together these two decide to find out what Amanda Sinclair is hiding and how much she knew about Colin’s con when she served as his lawyer.