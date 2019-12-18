Gabby Allen Flaunts Her Perky Derriere In Black Thong Bikini Bottoms During Bali Vacation

Gabby also shared a motivational message about what it takes to fly.

Gabby Allen made her peachy backside the focus of her latest stunning bikini snapshot. On Tuesday, the Love Island star delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers by uploading a new vacation photo from her trip to Bali.

Gabby has been using social media to give her fans an inside look at her island getaway, and she’s usually pictured rocking bikinis in her sun-drenched snapshots. The former personal trainer rarely poses in the same two-piece twice, but there’s a certain style of bathing suit bottoms that she seems to have a preference for: thongs. Gabby previously wowed her fans by rocking a tiny, orange thong bikini with a high waist. She sported the exact same style of bottoms for her latest swimsuit photo shoot, but her thong was black.

Gabby posed with her back to the camera so that her followers could get a full view of her pert, round derriere. She had her left little finger resting right underneath her left booty cheek, drawing attention to the impressive definition and depth of the crease underneath her ample backside.

In lieu of a classic bikini top, the blond beauty sported a heather gray halter top. The four string ties of the longer garment were positioned right above the small Gabby’s back. This provided an unimpeded view of the strong, sculpted muscles of her shoulders and upper back.

Gabby accessorized her somewhat sporty swimsuit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and two silver rings on her left hand. Her short fingernails were painted a pale shade of blue, and she wore her shoulder-length blond tresses pulled up into a sleek, sophisticated topknot.

For her beauty look, Gabby went full-on glam. She painted her lips a rich scarlet color, and she made her light blue eyes pop by sporting shimmery beige eye shadow. Her dark lashes were perfectly curled, and her eyebrows were expertly shaped.

Gabby’s caption about what it takes to fly was seemingly inspired by the paintings of two colorful birds behind her. She revealed that the location of her snapshot was Eden Estate Ubud.

The fitness enthusiast’s Instagram followers had an enthusiastic response to her bikini picture. Her post has received over 29,000 likes so far, and the comments section has been flooded with compliments. Many of Gabby’s fans referenced her shapely backside and fit physique in their responses to her photo.

“Your butt is insane,” read one remark, which was punctuated with a heart-eye emoji.

“I love your buns nearly as much as you do,” another fan wrote.

“Look back at it…. you’re glowing girl and I’m here for all of it,” a third admirer commented.

“Gabby you are something else man,” gushed a fourth fan. “Wish I was this dedicated to my body. INSANE.”