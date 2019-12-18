Dua Lipa Wows Viewers In Jeweled Bra, Mini Skirt & Silver Thigh-High Boots For ‘The Voice’ Performance

Dua Lipa performed on the season finale of The Voice last night and wowed those who watched.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress performed her latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” which is currently impacting the charts worldwide. The energetic production saw Lipa surrounded by numerous dancers and roller skaters which embodied the vibe of the disco-inspired song. She joined in on some of the choreography and looked like she was having a blast on stage. She looked nothing short of incredible in a silver bra with jeweled tassels dangling down all over. She paired the ensemble with a matching mini skirt with a thigh-high slit and metallic thigh-high boots. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker sported her blond and brunette shoulder-length wavy hair down and left the accessories to a bare minimum.

The full performance has been uploaded to The Voice’s official YouTube channel and has been watched over 65,000 times in a matter of hours. Fans took to the comments section to express what they thought of the energetic set.

“Dua Lipa stays with a hit. I haven’t heard one bad song yet. I am loving this routine with the dancers and skaters,” one user wrote.

“This is the best performance she’s had with this song!! I love how much more comfortable she is on the stage and confident,” another shared.

“Damn this song is her best song yet. Love this,” a third account remarked.

“I love the choreo here sooo much! I love that girls wear rollerblades and men as back up dancers! Sooo lit!” a fourth fan commented.

Lipa shared with her 37.2 million Instagram followers that she was going to appear on The Voice ahead of the show. She uploaded an image of herself posing in front of a mirror in her dressing room. The “Be the One” chart-topper placed one hand on her table and showed off her tattoos inked on her arms in the costume she performed in.

Unsurprisingly, her post racked up more than 2.3 million likes and over 9,100 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “Don’t Start Now” will be taken from Lipa’s second upcoming studio album, Future Nostalgia. The single has become an instant commercial success, peaking at No. 1 in Ireland, No. 2 in the U.K., and so far No. 30 in the U.S.

Last week, she released the album title track for fans also to enjoy. Along with the song, she dropped an official lyric video which has already been watched over 1.1 million times within two days on her official YouTube page.