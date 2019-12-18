Russian Fitness Model Anella Miller Stuns In A Plaid Ensemble In Latest Instagram Post

Model Anella Miller looks ravishing in a plaid set in latest Instagram share.

Russian fitness model and internet sensation Anella Miller posted a series of photos on Instagram, Wednesday morning.

As those who follow the model on the platform know, Anella loves to keep her admirers up-to-date with all of her projects — uploading photos and short clips from her latest endorsements and her escapades from various vacations. In the most recent post that was shared for her loyal fans, the blonde beauty stunned in a set of different snapshots.

The first photo in the deck showed posing in a doorway, wearing a plaid set and a black tiny bum bag from retail giant Fashion Nova. Anella was looking straight into the camera, while her arms were positioned upon the doorway. The model wore her hair in a high ponytail that allowed her soft, straight strands to cascade down her back.

Anella wore a full face of makeup that included a bold brow, brown eyeshadow, cat eyeliner, contour and bronzer that emphasized her high cheekbones. She also accentuated her lips with a pink shade of lipstick. She wore minimal jewelry for the look — a cross necklace and a pair of silver studs.

The second snap showed a semi-full body look. Anella was seen in the same plaid outfit, posed sideways while lifting her right leg up, which showed a bit of the model’s side boob and behind. In this angle, the model’s closet and her full-body mirror can be seen.

The last snap showed Anella bending down while she lifts her right leg up — this angle showed off an ample amount of side boob. The model’s back was shown in her mirror.

In the caption of the image, Anella told fans that it’s the last photo of her in ample clothing before she heads off to Bali and will wear less, noting that she will be posting bikini shots from the upcoming getaway. The Instagram share has only been live on her account for four hours but it’s earning her a ton of attention from admirers already with over 44,500 likes in addition to nearly 600 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Anella know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her stunning figure. Other admirers had no words and simply dropped a fire emoji on the comment section.

Loading...

“Hot and sexy,” wrote one of Anella’s fans.

“Charming and wonderful,” commented another.

“Yes! Ready! The second and third shots!!” said a third Instagrammer.

While another admirer complimented on Anella’s “wonderful legs.”