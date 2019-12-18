Canadian Model Khloe Terae Leaves Little To The Imagination In Maple Leaf Bikini

Khloe Terae went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram snap, which she shared with her fans on Wednesday morning.

In the racy update, Khloe looked hotter than ever as she represented her home country of Canada with a beaded silver-and-red maple leaf bikini.

The skimpy two piece boasted jeweled straps and flaunted the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, long legs, and abundant cleavage as she hugged her arms in tightly to her mid-section and leaned over with a sultry stare on her face.

She accessorized the look with a gold chain and maple leaf pendant around her neck, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of tiny studded earrings.

Khloe’s long, blond hair was parted down the middle and styled in cascading waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup for the shot, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eyeshadow. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a bright red lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the picture, Khloe revealed that the photo was a part of her brand new 2020 calendar.

Many of the model’s 2.3 million followers quickly began to show their love for the snap by clicking the “like” button over 4,700 times while leaving 125 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“Happy wcw to you beautiful sweetheart and amazing queen,” one of Khloe’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the photo.

“My beautiful baby girl love you. Big hugs and kisses love,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Hope u enjoyed the leafs win last night. Go leafs go. Hope u have a wonderful xmas and happy new year,” a third comment read.

“I love how much you love hockey and Canada and aren’t afraid to rep it in LA. Go leafs!” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Khloe showed off even more skin when she posed completely naked with nothing but some beaded garland and white sheer fabric draped over her body as she covered her bare chest with her hands.

The holiday themed photo was likely another shot from her calendar and quickly became one of the raciest and most popular uploads on her account, racking up over 16,000 likes and more than 320 comments to date.