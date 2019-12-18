Saweetie Leaves Little To The Imagination When Posing With Beyonce & Kelly Rowland At Diddy’s Birthday Party

Many high-profile names attended Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, and it seems rising rapper Saweetie managed to bag herself a photo with iconic duo Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

In a photo shared to Saweetie’s Instagram, all three of them look like a million bucks. The “My Type” rapper posed in between Beyonce and Rowland, who looked happy to be in her company. The trio flashed their pearly whites and appeared to be having a blast. Saweetie wowed in a red cut-out dress that displayed a lot of flesh. Her arms, cleavage, underboob, and stomach were on full display, and she owned it with confidence. The “Icy” songstress sported a sharp dark bob, accessorized herself with jeweled earrings, and rocked a bold red lip to give it that finishing touch.

On Saweetie’s left, Rowland wore a low-cut black gown with long gloves that matched. The “Down for Whatever” hitmaker stunned with long dark curly hair and opted for a glossy lip. Knowles, on the far right, also wore a black dress that was strapless on one side with matching gloves. The gown had silver detailing across the top half while the rest was plain. She also rocked her brunette locks down and wore a glossy lip.

For Saweetie’s caption, she referenced one of Destiny’s Child’s most famous singles, “Bootylicious,” writing that she will survive being bootylicious.

She also attached two other photos from the night in the post.

The second shot saw Saweetie with her rapper boyfriend, Quavo. The couple was in the back of a black car with the window down. Quavo looked smart in a shirt and glasses. He blinged up his look with silver grills and a sparkly watch. Saweetie posed up close to the “Walk It Talk It” chart-topper and placed her hand by his face while she poked her tongue out.

In the third image, she stood with three other friends who also attended the party.

In the span of one day, Saweetie’s post racked up more than 720,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to have made an impact with her 4.3 million followers.

“Saweetie looking like a snackkkkk. Everybody look gooood!” one user wrote.

“These pictures are fire. The first one should be framed for sure,” another shared.

“This is how my circle needs to look in 2020,” a third fan remarked.

“This photo just raised my credit score,” a fourth account joked.

Saweetie is no stranger to flaunting her body in Instagram photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a close-up photo of her cleavage in an undone crop top with safety pins.