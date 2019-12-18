Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Teases Her Fans With Lacy Pink Lingerie Set

Bang Energy girl and fitness model Nina Serebrova shared a teasingly sultry shot in her latest Instagram post and it is quickly generating a lot of heat. In this case, the 33-year-old Belarus native was modeling some lingerie to promote the popular online brand Fashion Nova and she was asking her followers whether they approved of it or not.

The brunette bombshell shared a selfie that showed little of her face, but plenty of her curves. Nina wore a lacy pink bra and panty set from Fashion Nova and the angle was perfect for flaunting her insane figure.

Nina had her dark hair swept over one shoulder and she wore gold hoop earrings and a couple of dainty gold necklaces. She chose a pink lip color that was a few shades darker than her lingerie and it looks as if she was sitting on a bed as she snapped this shot.

The Bang Energy and Fashion Nova promoter wore a deep pink lace bra with delicate fringe along the edges that showcased plenty of her deep cleavage. The matching panties appeared to be a shorts style that provided a fair amount of coverage while still giving off sexy vibes.

The model took the selfie at an angle that drew everybody’s attention primarily to her busty assets and chiseled abs. It looks as if many of her followers loved the ensemble, but more than a few noted that they wished the photo had included her full face.

Within moments of this snapshot being uploaded to Nina’s Instagram page, her fans were responding. About 23,000 of her 2.7 million followers liked the post in the first couple of hours after it had been uploaded and several hundred wrote comments too.

“Beautiful beautiful and beautiful,” wrote one of Nina’s fans.

“It’s absolutely YAY dear,” noted another follower who added several fire emoji to the comment.

“freakin stunning,” added someone else.

“Looks beautiful sexy color,” detailed another impressed supporter.

Seeing Nina modeling skimpy lingerie is nothing new for the social media influencer’s followers. However, she has also shown her fans that she can confidently flaunt her curves in glam evening wear, casual outfits, workout gear, and, naturally, skimpy bikinis.

Nina regularly shares sultry photos that generate a lot of love from her fans, and this one seems to be well on its way to becoming a quite popular one for her. The angle she chose for this pink lingerie selfie seemed to be exactly the right one to rapidly raise heart rates and her followers will be anxious to see how she manages to top this one in the days ahead.