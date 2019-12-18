Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Stuns On The Beach In Cupped Purple Bikini

Gizele Oliveira is turning up the heat on her Instagram page again.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian bombshell gave her fans a double dose of her incredible bikini body in a new post that proved impossible to ignore. The duo of snaps were taken on Ipanema beach in Rio De Janeiro, and saw the beauty basking in the golden sun with a beautiful view of the shore behind her.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Gizele’s certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret model sent pulses racing in a cupped bikini from Solid & Striped that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Gizele looked smoking hot in her skimpy, light purple swimwear that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a cupped top with thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms, and boasted a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

She also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The barely-there garment featured a daring, high-cut design that left her killer curves and sculpted thighs well on display for her fans to admire. A swipe to the second photo of the set also revealed its cheeky style that left her booty almost completely bare — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on Gizele’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

To accessorize her look, Gizele added a trendy necklace with letter charms that spelled out her name. She also wore a dainty set of earrings for even more bling.

Her long, brunette tresses were worn down to one side of her shoulders. They appeared slightly damp — likely from a dip in the ocean before the moment was captured. She also went makeup free in the photos, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the lingerie model’s latest social media upload with love. The double Instagram update has earned nearly 8,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow. Dozens left comments on the post as well, many with compliments for Gizele’s jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that the stunner was “hotter than a habanero pepper.”

“Will you marry me beautiful?” asked a third.

Gizele has been far from shy about sharing photos from her beach days in her native Brazil. Another recent addition to her page saw her back in the sand on Ipanema beach, this time in a high-cut black bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans also went wild for this set of photos, which earned more than 53,000 likes and over 400 comments.