Lisa Vanderpump Shares Video Of Stunning Pink Holiday Decor At Her Beverly Hills Home, Villa Rosa

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star decorates for Christmas in her signature color.

Lisa Vanderpump shared a gorgeous new video to Instagram. One week after posting a look at the holiday decor at her restaurant Villa Blanca, the Bravo star posted a video of the breathtaking decorations at her Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa. And it should be no surprise that even at Christmastime, LVP is in the pink.

The video spans the entryway and part of the first floor of the stunning home that Lisa shares with her husband Ken Todd. Glittery pink deer and sparking pink bottle brush trees can be seen on a table.

The massive fireplace mantle is also adorned with pink ornaments and pink and white floral garlands, and coordinating sparkling pink poinsettia arrangements can be seen. A massive Christmas tree trimmed with shades of silver and blush pink glows in the background. Even Giggy, Lisa’s beloved Pomeranian, is decked out in a light pink outfit to go with the color scheme.

In the caption to the post, Lisa joked that not “everything” in her house is pink, then quickly added that perhaps her signature color is everywhere.

Fans hit the comments section to rave about Lisa’s magical pink décor.

“What beautiful Christmas decorations!!!!! And what’s not to love about all the pink!!!! I love pink!!!!” one fan wrote to Lisa.

“I think you are the only person who loves pink as much as I do,” another added. ” Wish you could see my pink flocked Christmas tree all done in Marie Antoinette lol.”

“I wouldn’t personally use pink on my Christmas decorations but you somehow pulled it off. It looks gorgeous!” another fan chimed in.

“It might all be pink but it’s always done tastefully and that’s what I love about it,” another added.

Lisa Vanderpump’s love for the color pink is well known among fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo show she recently exited, so it’s no surprise that she chose to decorate her home in her signature color for the holidays.

Lisa previously told In Style she’s a “control freak,” when it comes to the décor at her 8,000 square-foot mansion and all of her restaurants.

“I’m very ambiance-driven,” Lisa said. “You see this with Villa Rosa.”

The Vanderpump Rules queen bee also admitted she stocks up on items for her home.

“I do spend a ridiculous amount of money on entertaining pieces, things that make the table look good. Because you keep those forever,” she said. Lisa even joked that her husband calls her a “hoarder.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo in January.