Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out After ‘Storming Off’ The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Stage

The third part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion aired on Tuesday night and there was plenty of drama, particularly when the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant took the stage. As fans of the show may already know, information about the drama leaked when filming took place back in October. On Tuesday night, fans had the opportunity to watch the drama play out and Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to speak out following a scene which showed her “storming” off stage.

According to a report from People, Kailyn was on stage with the Young and Pregnant cast when Ashley Jones confronted her co-stars and accused them of “excluding her” from their group. Kailyn has dealt with plenty of reunion drama in the past and she tried to keep the cast members separate to avoid anything from happening when host Nessa told Kailyn to, “sit back there.”

Kailyn didn’t seem too happy to be told to sit away from the girls and said, “What?” before walking off the stage saying, “Ooh! Bye! Bye Nessa, see you later.”

During the reunion special, Kailyn was on social media interacting with fans. When some fans started talking about Kailyn walking off stage, she chimed in and explained her thoughts.

“I’ve already been thru this sh*t and regret how I acted so I didn’t want to see any of the other girls do it,” she tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “Why in the h*ll would they even put @KailLowry on the stage with all the #youngandpregnant girls. Seems a bit fishy. #teenmom2reunion.”

Kailyn seemed to agree with the sentiments as she replied to the tweet saying, “My whole point!”

Kailyn didn’t say anything else about the matter on her social media, but after filming the reunion special back in October, she did talk about the reunion drama on her Coffee Convos podcast. She shared a link with fans to the episode in which she talked about the reunion drama.

Here is the reunion BTS episode of our podcast to explain further into detail what happened #TeenMom2

The reunion drama was also talked about following filming by Jade Cline. Jade revealed that Kailyn actually offered her some advice at the reunion taping. Both Kailyn and Jade now share their lives on Teen Mom 2. Kailyn has been on the show for a decade while Jade was added to the cast earlier this year following the exit of long time cast member Jenelle Evans. Prior to joining Teen Mom 2, Jade shared her life on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant along with Ashley Jones, Brianna Jarmillo, and Kayla Sessler.