Angela Simmons Shakes Her Booty In Christmas-Themed Late-Night Video

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons was feeling a little saucy overnight and she decided to have some fun with her silly, celebratory mood. The 32-year-old reality television star and entrepreneur did a bit of booty shaking and dancing to a Christmas song with a friend and her fans seem to be enjoying this one.

Angela explained that it was about 2:30 a.m. and she decided it was time to blast the song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and do some rump-shaking. Her friend Erin Michelle was right by her side and they seemingly both shared this short video clip via both TikTok and Instagram.

During the short video clip, Angela teasingly danced for the camera while wearing black booty shorts and a red sweatshirt. She had on some bling-tastic sunglasses that she toyed with as she danced and her long, dark extensions were styled in loose waves.

Erin and Angela were in the living room, a Christmas tree covered in white lights was lit up behind them. The Growing Up Hip Hop star did a lot of booty shaking during the short clip and both ladies took turns being silly and primping for the camera.

By the looks of the reaction this video received overnight, Angela’s fans had as much fun watching this one as she had creating it.

By Wednesday morning, Angela’s fun clip already had nearly 225,000 views. More than 22,000 of her 6.3 million followers liked the post and almost 250 added comments as well.

“There is nothing wrong with having fun,” wrote one of Angela’s fans.

“She is so pretty to me,” noted another supporter.

Loading...

“You know the vibes! That’s all I want… Turn up though!” teased someone else.

“it’s called living life ppl try it b4 u deny it with hate,” praised another follower of the Growing Up Hip Hop star.

This overnight video clip was all about having fun, but other posts of Angela’s in recent weeks have sometimes been a bit more reflective. Not long ago, she wrote about enjoying her life now and not having time to worry about other people’s drama.

Angela has definitely been feeling the Christmas spirit this holiday season. She has shared quite a few photos on Instagram featuring her 3-year-old son Sutton as he visited with Santa Claus and embraced the upcoming holiday. Based on the fun vibes coming from this overnight video, it looks like the Growing Up Hip Hop star is determined to enjoy the upcoming holiday and her fans seem to be right there with her.