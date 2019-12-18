Devon Windsor Gets ‘Cheesy’ On The Beach In Tiny Patterned Bikini

Devon Windsor has been in a tropical paradise for the past week, which means there have been plenty of beautiful Instagram updates. The model has taken her getaway as an opportunity to show off some of the pieces from her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim. In the latest post on her account, Devon rocked a black and white two-piece on the beach.

A series of two photos showed Devon posing where the water met the sand on a beautifully sunny day with few clouds. In the distance, the stunning clear blue waters could be seen. Devon rocked a tiny, triangle-shaped bikini top with thick straps in a black and white mosaic pattern, which barely covered her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out.

Her lean tummy and hourglass figure were on full display between the top and a pair of matching, low-rise bottoms in what appeared to be a cheeky cut. The sides of the bikini sat high on her hips, putting her toned thighs on full display.

Devon accessorized the look with a pair of black, oval-shaped sunglasses and a thin, brown bracelet or hair tie on her wrist. Her short, blond hair was slicked back behind her head in soaking wet, straight strands as water droplets covered her body.

In the first photo, Devon posed on her knees and sat up with her shoulders back, further emphasizing her figure. She tilted her head to the side slightly and ran one manicured hand through her hair while the other rested at her side. The second photo showed the model leaning forward on her knees with her hands slightly stacked in the sand in front of her. A wave appeared to be splashing over her wrists as she arched her back and smiled for the camera.

The post garnered more than 6,518 likes and just over 30 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Devon’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“So beautiful so gorgeous love you so much you are so beautiful so gorgeous,” one person said with multiple red hearts.

Loading...

“What a stunningly gorgeous lady you are,” another fan added.

“Perfect smile and body,” a third user wrote, while another person told Devon to “go off sis.”

Fans have been going crazy over Devon’s swimwear looks during her vacation. Earlier this week, the IMG model rocked a strapless, blue and white striped bikini in another post. That image garnered more than 20,000 likes.