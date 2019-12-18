Iggy Azalea Sizzles In Red Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Bali

Pop star Iggy Azalea gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about when she shared a photo that showed her soaking up the sun in a skimpy red bikini.

The singer appeared to be in Bali, where she is scheduled to perform at the Hello Bali Festival on Dec 21 and 22. She appeared to getting in a little rest and relaxation before she hits the stage.

The beauty was perched on the wide edge of a deck that was surrounded by palm trees, lush greenery and red tropical flowers. A small patch of blue sky could be seen above the tops of the trees. She sat with her legs slightly spread with one leg hanging off the edge and her other knee bent.

Iggy wore a sexy red bikini that featured a bandeau top that featured a ring in between the breasts. The “Trouble” singer leaned back on one arm, putting her chest on display. She also gave her followers a nice shot of underboob as she held her other hand near the top her head. The bikini bottoms had high cut legs, and the sides sat high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The stunner’s flat abs and toned legs were also on display as looked toward the camera with her head tilted. Her bronze skin looked flawless in the outside light.

The singer wore her long hair down with a deep side part. She donned a matte color on her lips and sported a pair of large black sunglasses.

In the comments, Iggy wrote that she wished someone — perhaps her 13.3 million followers — were there, adding a smiling sun emoji.

Many of her fans wanted to be there with her as well.

“Wish I was there too,” quipped one fan.

Some of her fans told her they would be at the show.

“Bali bali bali…. im coming to see you this weekend my queen,” a second fan wrote.

Other admirers could not help but comment on how fabulous she looked in the bikini.

“You so beautifully and hot,” a third fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning, Iggy,” a fourth follower commented.

Iggy has been showing off her figure quite a bit in the past few days. She recently looked smoking hot in a skintight yellow dress that highlighted her curves and her voluptuous chest. She also put her incredible figure on display in a form-fitting bodysuit yesterday. One thing her fans can count on is seeing her in interesting and elaborate outfits.