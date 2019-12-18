Cara Delevingne Writes The Sweetest Birthday Tribute To Girlfriend Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne posts the sweetest birthday message to girlfriend Ashley Benson on Instagram.

Cara Delevingne went on Instagram on Wednesday to wish girlfriend Ashley Benson the sweetest Happy Birthday, along with several gushing photos of the couple for everyone to see.

The 27-year-old model wrote a lengthy 30th birthday tribute to her girlfriend, as well as sharing several photos of their relationship. The first photo showed a portrait of Ashley, holding a stuffed toy. The actress wore a grey shirt, sunglasses, and a headband that read “birthday girl.”

The next snap is probably the most raved picture of the couple. The Carnival Row actress and the Pretty Little Liars star were seen naked in a hot tub together, sharing a kiss.

The third photo in the series showed Ashley posing, trying to “hold” the moon at a distance. The actress was wearing a blue ribbed sweater with a matching beanie in the same color.

The next picture showed Ashley in a rose gold bathtub. Her hair covering her eyes, as she looks down. The next one was a candid photo of the birthday girl, looking down at the views, while breakfast was served.

Another portrait photo of the Spring Breakers actress was up next. She was wearing a red plaid polo shirt, blue jeans, and a red bandana. The last photo in the series showed Cara and Ashley holding hands to the prettiest view in the background.

Cara’s Instagram tribute earned a ton of attention from her and Ashley’s fans just after an hour of going live, racking up over 494,000 likes in addition to nearly 4,000 comments. Most followers gushed over the adorable post and flooded the comment section with heart emoji, while others expressed in words.

“My favorite girls. I am crying,” an admirer wrote.

“Crying. You guys stop being cute!” another fan commented.

“This is my fave couple,” a third Instagram user added.

Birthday girl Ashley wrote the sweetest response, “love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween.”

A week ago, the two were involved in a split rumor where the British star allegedly tweeted a breakup message. Turns out, Cara’s twitter was hacked, however, the model quickly took hold of her account and deleted the post.

As reported by Elle, Cara and Ashley have been dating for over a year. It started when the two met in April 2018 on the set of the movie Her Smell. Cara had answered a previous interview which she shared about her then-budding romance with Ashley. She revealed that the whole romance is “very authentic and natural.” Ever since the couple has been in each other’s social media accounts.