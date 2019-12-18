‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Barely Covers Herself In Skimpy Yellow Tank Top & No Pants

Lauren Drain is delighting her loyal social media followers with another incredibly sexy and revealing photo post. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Drain is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure for fans while clad in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet. Drain has been named “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” by fans for a good reason and her most recent social media post is driving fans wild.

In the gorgeous snapshot, the beauty struck a pose in front of a plain white wall, looking off to the side and holding her growing baby bump with both of her hands. The smokeshow wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipgloss. Drain added a little bit of bling to the look with a gold necklace and a diamond ring.

The nurse’s revealing outfit left almost nothing to the imagination of her followers and it featured gold chain straps and sheer, yellow fabric. The sexy ensemble dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for fans. The sides of the NSFW dress hit high on her hips, leaving little to the imagination and showcasing her toned and tanned legs. She completed the insanely sexy look with a pair of strappy gold heels. In the caption of the shot, she revealed to fans that she will welcome her baby sometime in 2019.

Even though the post has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned Drain a ton of attention from her army of fans, racking up over 24,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments. Most followers took to the photo to let Drain know that she looks stunning while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. Other fans chimed in on the shot to wish Drain a good luck with the delivery of her baby. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

Loading...

“You’re gonna be fit af already when that baby arrives,” one fan commented on the shot.

“Very beautiful and very gorgeous legs,” a second Instgrammer added.

“Girl don’t even look pregnant at this angle! Girl! Looks like a normal non pregnant girl doing a heart with her hands hehe cutie! I knew you’d look the exact same just a bigger booty 😉 when you got pregnant haha,” another social media user raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.