Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Incredible Physique In Daring Gown

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple Instagram update, which included a short video in addition to two stunning snaps. The post showcased the daring look she wore to the finale of a spin-off version of The X Factor that she was involved in, entitled X Factor: The Band.

In the first snap, Nicole posed in front of a simple black backdrop and showcased the gorgeous gown she wore. The look was dreamy and feminine, and flaunted her body to perfection. The top of the gown featured a plunging neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and was an off-the-shoulder style that highlighted her shoulders.

Strips of delicate black fabric trailed down her arms and the dark hue transformed to hot pink, then pale pink towards the bottom of the skirt. The colors were eye-catching on their own, but the dress took things to another level with a scandalously high slit on one side. While the silhouette of the gown was flowing and not very form-fitting, the slit allowed Nicole to show off her toned leg. She paired the delicate gown with some strappy metallic sandals, and had her brunette locks down in soft curls. Nicole opted to rock a bright red lip for the evening, and posed with one side of the gown held out and her lips pursed in the first shot.

The second picture Nicole shared gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the experience of appearing on the show. Nicole added a black-and-white shot in which her cleavage was on full display, and the large audience watching the finale was visible behind her. She paired the gown with dangling statement earrings, which were accentuated in the second snap.

For the third and final snap, Nicole showcased the dress in action by swirling the skirt in a quick Boomerang video.

In the caption of the post, Nicole raved about the experience she had on the show. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post received over 134,500 likes within just 13 hours.

Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her stunning gown.

“So owning it,” one follower commented, loving Nicole’s attitude.

Another fan, who actually watched the finale, said “this outfit gave me everythinggg when I was watching live, I was waiting for you to get up en move from behind the panel so I could see the whole dress. Girl you are slayingg.”

Loading...

“Queen Scherzy! Schermazing as always Love this look and love your smile,” another follower added.

One fan lamented the brevity of X Factor: The Band, for one reason — Nicole’s limited outfits.

The follower commented “should’ve been a whole series, all those wasted looks you could’ve served.”

Nicole has had the opportunity to serve as a judge on several reality television talent shows over the past few years, and to serve up some stunning looks while she does. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole stunned in a low-cut white jumpsuit for the semi-finals of The Masked Singer.