‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton Teases Fans With Gender Reveal Envelope

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, are currently expecting a baby together. Cory has been away filming for The Challenge, but he recently returned and upon his return home, he and Taylor attended a doctors appointment. According to a report from Champion Daily, the couple went to a doctors appointment and Cory documented the visit on his Instagram stories.

“Big doctor’s appointment today,” Cory wrote. He included a prayer emoji before adding, “My boo still looks like a baddie.”

The video also featured Taylor who was dressed comfortably and wore her long blonde hair up. Her t-shirt was loose, but her growing baby bump was still visible. He then shared a photo of Taylor next to an ultrasound machine and her bare baby bump was visible.

“Today we will find out what the sex of the baby is,” Cory revealed adding, “but we’re going to wait until we have our gender reveal.”

Although he didn’t share the gender of the baby, he did tease fans by showing off an envelope that contained the information. He showed off the envelope on his Instagram stories and revealed that even he didn’t know what the contents showed.

“The answer is in the envelope. This wait is going to kill me,” he wrote.

Cory didn’t reveal when he and Taylor would be having their gender reveal, but fans are anxiously waiting for the big day. While he didn’t share the actual gender on his social media, he did show off some ultrasound photos that the couple received at their appointment.

Loading...

It wasn’t just Taylor who Cory was able to reunite with after filming for The Challenge. Cory also shared a photo of himself with his daughter, Ryder, on Instagram. He shares the young girl with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. While Ryder recently had to spend some time in the hospital, she looked like she was feeling much better and appeared happy to be spending time with her father. The photo had been liked by over 130,000 of Cory’s Instagram followers and the comments were positive with many fans welcoming Cory back to social media after his absence for filming.

Cheyenne Floyd even chimed in on the photo saying, “yay! Ryder missed you.”

Although they aren’t sharing the gender just yet, Cory and Taylor have been sharing plenty of updates about the pregnancy. Recently, Taylor returned to social media herself after a brief hiatus. She revealed to her followers that she was actually pregnant with twins before opening up about “vanishing twin syndrome.”