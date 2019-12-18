Carrie Underwood Gets Real About Post-Baby Body Struggles, Recalls ‘Frustrating’ Feeling After Second Birth

Carrie Underwood also shared her advice for indulging during the holidays.

Carrie Underwood told People that she had a tough time getting her body back to where she wanted it to be after the birth of her second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January of this year.

Carrie has her own athleisure brand, CALIA, and she often models clothing from the line of workout leggings, outerwear, and performance tops. In addition to being associated closely with a brand that focuses on fitness in such a major way, Carrie is a musician who often appears on television and on stages in front of thousands of people, so she was definitely feeling the pressure to bounce back fast after the births of both of her children.

Carrie said that getting back to where she wanted to be wasn’t too difficult when she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, in 2015. According to Carrie, she actually “bounced back fast” after Isaiah was born. She assumed that her second post-birth battle to get back in shape would be no different.

Unfortunately, this expectation caused the “Cry Pretty” singer to struggle with feelings of disappointment and frustration when she turned out to be wrong.

“It was frustrating, because I’m like, ‘Why wasn’t it like the first time?'” Carrie recalled.

Luckily, Carrie found the silver lining of the four-year time period between her sons’ births. While being a bit older made it more difficult for her to bounce back, she revealed that she had also matured and been granted some of the wisdom that sometimes comes with age. She was able to step back and realize that her mental well-being was more important than sculpting her physical form back into the shape she wanted it to be as quickly as possible. She still worked hard to reach her goals, but she quit putting so much pressure on herself.

“But I’m four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset — I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, ‘Be kind to yourself.'”

In the lengthy Instagram post above, Carrie revealed that she also changed her mindset by focusing on what her body was capable of doing during the first few weeks after giving birth instead of fretting over what it wasn’t capable of doing.

Carrie has often preached about the importance of self-care. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently talked about her struggles to balance work and motherhood, and she encouraged all mothers doing the same to cut themselves some slack.

During her People interview, Carrie also suggested that holiday revelers should cut themselves some slack. She offered some sage advice for those who are stressing out over the abundance of delicious, caloric foods that they often find themselves tempted by during this time of the year. The “Before He Cheats” singer said that she hates the term “cheat days,” which has negative connotations. She encouraged those worried about their weight to think of overindulging during the holidays as “enjoying life” instead.

“It’s all about friends and family and food and parties, and indulging responsibly,” Carrie said. “And when New Year’s is over, get back on the horse. It’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve had my holiday fun. Now it’s time to get back on my path.'”