Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Cold Shoulder Top, Tight Jeans & Sky-High Pumps While Eating Cake

Sofia Vergara looks amazing in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the Modern Family star on the platform know, the actress loves to keep her fans up-to-date with all of her projects, sharing photos and videos from her new jean line as well as from her hit show, Modern Family, and photos from various vacations. In the most recent post that was shared for her loyal followers, the beauty stunned in a set of different snapshots.

The first photo in the deck showed the brunette beauty posing on a beautiful white and gold chair, looking over her shoulder and straight into the camera. She put both legs on the ground, pushing her chest out and holding a plate with a piece of cake on it. Just in front of the actress was a gorgeous table that was decorated for Christmas that came complete with red flowers, big candles, red wine, and white, red, and green cake.

Vergara looked nothing short of amazing, rocking a pair of tight jeans with a strip of red fabric on the side. The bombshell wore a red cold shoulder shirt on top,showing off a little bit of skin in the process while completing the stunning and chic look with a pair of sky-high black pumps. She also wore her long, dark locks down and at her back in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. The remainder of the photos showed the Modern Family star rocking the same outfit, but striking slightly different poses.

In the caption of the image, Vergara told fans that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, hash-tagging Sofia Jeans. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans already with over 27,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Vergara know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“I am sure you hear this all the time and probably will never see this post, but I want to say anyway, YOU ARE PERFECT,” one Instagram user gushed.

“You are Exceptional & then some, Merry Christmas!!!!,” another wrote, adding a series of heart emoji.

“How do you get away with eating all that cake and still look marvelous!!,” a third fan asked.