Here’s A Full List Of Presidents That Have Faced Impeachment & Why

Though Donald Trump may become the third president to be impeached, at least one other has come perilously close.

With today’s expected vote in the House of Representatives, Donald Trump may become the third U.S. president to be impeached, and the fourth to face impeachment (one resigned before he was impeached).

Here are the four U.S. presidents to have faced the impeachment process.

Donald Trump

In December 2019, the House of Representatives, led by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, released two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, stemming from his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his actions after the phone call. The specific charges against him are Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress; you can read the full text of the articles of impeachment via NPR News.

On July 25, Trump made a phone call to Zelensky in which he reportedly asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, purportedly in exchange for hundreds of dollars in military aide that had been withheld — a quid pro quo, as it came to be called.

When Congress began investigating that phone call, Trump refused to cooperate with the investigation. He refused to hand over any documents or any other evidence, and forbade potential witnesses from testifying or giving depositions (although several witnesses disobeyed the order and testified anyway).

For the phone call and alleged quid pro quo, Trump was charged with Abuse of Power. For refusing to cooperate with Congress, he was charged with Obstruction of Congress.

Bill Clinton

On December 19, 1998, Bill Clinton became the second American president to be impeached. The two specific charges against him, Lying Under Oath and Obstruction of Justice, stemmed from testimony he gave in response to a civil lawsuit filed against him.

In 1994, former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones filed a civil lawsuit against Clinton for sexual harassment. Clinton had hoped to have the lawsuit delayed until after he was out of office, but a Supreme Court decision ruled that the president was not immune to civil lawsuits, and the proceedings continued. During those proceedings, it was revealed that Clinton had allegedly had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton then allegedly began taking steps to cover up the affair, including suggesting to Lewinsky that she file a false affidavit; and coaching his private secretary, Betty Currie, to repeat those denials should she be called to testify.

In a January 2018 sworn deposition, Clinton denied the affair, or indeed, that he was ever alone with Lewinsky. Those denials turned out to have not been true.

For those denials, and for the alleged attempted cover-up, the House invoked the two articles of impeachment against Clinton, and he was impeached by a 228-176 vote in the House. A later trial in the Senate failed to remove him from office, and he went on to serve the remainder of his term.

Andrew Johnson

Unlike Clinton, Johnson was not impeached for alleged actual criminal offenses, but for political missteps. The Constitution allows for Congress to impeach the president for effectively any reason (the language is vague but doesn’t specify that the president has to have committed criminal offenses in order to be impeached).

In February 1868, Congress released 11 articles of impeachment against Johnson for various “high crimes and misdemeanors,” all stemming from his actions surrounding the removal of one Secretary of War and appointment of another.

Johnson had clashed with other Republicans in Congress over how Reconstruction should be handled in the South following the Civil War. Johnson favored a more forgiving stance, according to History.com, favoring clemency for Confederate officers and not granting voting rights to freed slaves, over the objections of Congress.

In 1867, Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act, intended largely to keep then-Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton in his job. Johnson had vetoed the Act, but Congress overrode the veto. Johnson fired Stanton anyway, instead attempting to replace him with Brevet Major General Lorenzo Thomas.

Congress then alleged that Johnson had violated that act, and impeached him on March 3, 1868. A later Senate trial failed to convict him and remove him from office, and he went on to serve the remainder of his term.

Richard Nixon

Unlike the other three men on this list, Nixon was never actually impeached. Rather, he resigned before the House could vote on articles of impeachment.

In the months preceding the 1972 presidential election, various members of the Nixon administration undertook various illegal and clandestine activities to help get Nixon reelected. The biggest and most high-profile of these was a bungled break-in at the Watergate Hotel.

Nixon steadfastly denied involvement in the break-in, and allegedly tried to cover it up, but by 1973 it was clear to Congress that Nixon had been involved, and an official impeachment inquiry against Nixon was launched on May 9, 1974.

Over the ensuing weeks and months, the damning allegations, and the evidence to back them up, continued to grow. By August, Nixon had been warned by then-House Minority Leader John Jacob Rhodes that he would almost certainly be impeached, and would equally likely be removed from office following a Senate trial.

Nixon tendered his resignation on August 19, 1974, becoming the only president to have resigned the office.