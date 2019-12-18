Donald Trump’s Approval On Economy Up 7 Points Since Impeachment Inquiry, According To New Poll

Trump's path to reelection may be through the economy.

Approval of President Donald Trump‘s handling of the U.S. economy has risen 7 points since the start of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, according to a new CNBC poll released on Wednesday.

The poll shows that 49 percent of Americans said they approve of the president’s handling of the economy, up from 42 percent in September. Another 40 percent say they disapprove, a 10-point drop from 50 percent in the same time period.

The same poll found Trump’s overall approval rating also improve, but not as much as his economic approval rating. The CNBC poll found 49 percent of Americans disapproving of the job Trump is doing compared to 40 percent approving. The 9 percent gap is narrower than the 16 percent gap in September.

The numbers suggest some respondents link economic outlook with how favorably they view the president — something that is not lost on the president.

For months, Trump has touted strong job numbers as he positions himself as a good for the economy ahead of the 2020 elections.

“How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy!” he posted on Twitter last week.

Some analysts indicate that Trump’s pathway to reelection is through the economy, pointing to unemployment at a 50-year low, stocks at an all-time high and forecasters projecting growth into 2020.

“If the status quo continues, he’ll win,” Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told NBC News.

Zandi has a highly-respected presidential prediction model, which is based on economic indicators, including gas prices, the unemployment rate, the president’s approval rating and projected voter turnout.

However, in recent polling, the president’s overall approval rating remains low, with 52.1 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he’s doing with 44.1 percent approving, according to averages compiled by RealClearPolitics.

Approximately half of Americans say they want Trump impeached and removed from office according to a new Washington Post/ABC poll, as The Inquisitr reported on Tuesday. Numbers appear to break down along party affiliation lines.

In that same poll, 55 percent of respondents say they believe the president has been treated fairly by the House throughout the impeachment inquiry. For his part, Trump has stated the entire process is “not fair.”

The CNBC poll surveyed 800 adults December 10-13 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percent. The poll results come on the same day that the House is expected to impeach Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.