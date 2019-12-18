Mary J. Blige Continues To Wow Fans In Short Green Garment & Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige has taken to Instagram to share another image of herself in a killer outfit and fans can’t get enough.

The “All That I Can Say” songstress wore a long-sleeved shimmery green blazer jacket with what appeared to be tiny green shorts underneath. The short garment displayed her golden thighs and large signature rose tattoo. She wrapped the jacket tightly around her waist and wore a black string bra underneath. Blige sported her long blond curly hair down and opted for red nail polish and a glossy lip. She accessorized herself with a necklace, sheer sunglasses, rings while pairing the ensemble with beige-colored thigh-high boots covered in tassells.

Blige posed in a hallway with a gray and white aesthetic and looked nothing short of fierce. The “Be Without You” chart-topper placed both hands beside her and stared directly at the camera lens.

For her caption, she mentioned that Capricorn season is approaching with the hashtags “#Diddy50” and “#QueenSh*t.”

Blige will turn 49-years-old next year on January 11, according to Famous Birthdays. The R&B singer was born in New York and is credited as the eighth most-popular celebrity born on that day.

She also told her fans that D’Andre Michael took the image in her caption. However, in the tags, she credited more of those who helped her achieve the glam look. She tagged her stylists, Wayman + Micah, her hairstylist, Tim Wallace, and the designers that she wore — Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 117,000 likes and over 2,900 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Ok!!!! Capricorn’s are getting ready to come through!” one user wrote.

Been killing the fashion game for almost 30 years,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“LOVE YOU @therealmaryjblige YOU’RE A QUEEN!! Looking AMAZING AS USUAL!!!” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Capricorn a very strong woman,” a fourth follower commented.

Diddy recently celebrated his 50th birthday with a huge party and Blige was one of the many high-profile names to attend. The “Love @ 1st Sight” hitmaker was photographed in the same location as her latest Instagram upload and it didn’t go unnoticed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blige wowed fans in a long black and flesh-toned gown that displayed her insane curves. The “Not Today” entertainer accessorized herself with gold dangling earrings, numerous rings and opted for a bold red lip.

Unspursingly, the post has racked up more than 442,000 likes and over 6,100 comments in the span of two days.