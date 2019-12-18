Donald Trump Impeachment Details: Where To Find Impeachment Vote Time, Live Voting Totals

Donald Trump is facing history on Wednesday, with a House of Representatives vote that is expected to make him just the third American president to be impeached.

The House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment that were passed last week by the House Judiciary Committee related to Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on political rival Joe Biden. Trump was accused of abusing his power and also for obstructing Congress after he refused to turn over documents and barred top White House officials from testifying in the impeachment hearings.

Full details of Donald Trump’s impeachment can be found below.

What time is the impeachment vote?

The House is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. ET to begin debate on Trump’s impeachment. The proceedings will be covered on all major networks and cable news outlets, and can also be seen online on C-SPAN.

But the vote itself is not expected to be completed for several hours. A schedule posted by the House of Representatives noted that the first vote is expected to come when proceedings open at 9 a.m., but the last one is not estimated until between 6:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. The debate could also stretch beyond Wednesday, with the final votes not coming until the early morning hours on Thursday. That was the case for last week’s House Judiciary Committee vote, which stretched more into the next day.

Where can you find live vote totals?

Those watching on C-SPAN can follow along with live impeachment vote totals on the screen, and they can also be found on the House’s website.

Loading...

Enough Democrats have already come forward in support of impeachment to ensure that the vote will pass, save any last-minute defections. But it is not expected to be completely along party lines. As Vox noted, a small handful of Democrats from districts that went for Donald Trump in 2016 could vote against impeachment, just as Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota did for the vote in October to formalize the impeachment proceedings. Van Drew has since decided to leave the Democratic Party, switching to a Republican after polls showed he would likely lose a primary to a Democratic challenger next year.

There are not expected to be any Republican defections to vote in favor of impeachment, with GOP members expected to continue making arguments that the process was unfair to Trump and that the evidence doesn’t support his impeachment.