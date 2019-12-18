Australian Model Olivia Mathers Slays On The Beach In Strappy Yellow Swimsuit

Olivia Mathers is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Wednesday, the Australian model dazzled her 561,000 followers with a photo from another beautiful beach day in Queensland. The bronzed beauty was seen laying across the sand in front of the shore while a slew of large boats filled the water behind her. She propped herself up on her arms, giving her fans a full-length look at her flawless figure and eye-popping swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia sent pulses racing in the skimpy yellow one-piece by Pretty Little Thing that popped against her deep tan, and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. It boasted a strapless design that fell low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of both cleavage and underboob to the camera — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. A series of sexy, strappy cut-outs with small ring details spanned the entire length of the garment, flashing glimpses of her chiseled abs and flat midsection to her audience as well.

Upping the ante of the Aussie bombshell’s barely-there swimwear was its daringly cheeky design. Its high-cut style allowed her to showcase her long, sculpted legs and curvy booty, which were covered in a layer of sand. Its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and offering another glimpse at her toned torso.

Olivia kept her beach day look simple, adding only a set of dainty hoop earrings for the perfect amount of bling. Her dirty blond hair was worn down and parted in the middle, with a few tresses gently blowing in the breeze around her. The model also rocked a natural makeup look that included a light dusting of blush and thick coat of mascara, making her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation’s latest Instagram post some love. Within just three hours of being posted to her feed, the steamy post had earned more than 11,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for Olivia’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as usual,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “really pulling off this one-piece.”

“Gorgeous body! Beautiful girl!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Olivia has flaunted her incredible bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking a minuscule black string bikini that was far more risque than her look from today, sending temperatures soaring on her page. The look proved popular with her fans as well, who showered the photo with more than 43,000 likes.