‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer Teases Upcoming Season, Amber Portwood’s Arrest

On Tuesday night, fans who tuned in to part three of the Teen Mom 2 reunion were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. Fans who follow the cast on social media know that there has been plenty of drama going on for the cast off screen and the trailer teased that the new season will feature some of that drama, including Amber Portwood’s arrest.

According to a report from E! News, the trailer shows Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout discussing Amber Portwood’s arrest. As some fans may already be aware, Catelynn and Maci, along with cast member Cheyenne, traveled to Indiana following Amber’s arrest earlier this summer and accompanied her to a one of her court dates.

Catelynn happened to be at the Teen Mom 2 reunion and following the trailer sneak peek, Catelynn talked about the upcoming season and revealed how things are going for her.

“I mean, I think there’s drama, but on my side of the story there’s also a lot of cool things, like Vaeda getting older and Nova being a big sister. It’s been good so far,” Catelynn revealed.

Fans have been watching Catelynn and Tyler’s story for over a decade. On the last season of Teen Mom OG, fans were introduced to their youngest daughter, Vaeda, who Catelynn gave birth to back in February.

Cheyenne Floyd chimed in about her story line for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG saying, “I’m sure everybody knows that Taylor’s having a baby with Cory [Wharton], so that’s going to be a big part of our story.”

Cory and Cheyenne share daughter Ryder together and now Cory and his girlfriend Taylor are expecting a baby together. Recently, Taylor opened up about the pregnancy and revealed that initially she was pregnant with twins.

When asked more about how she felt about Cory having another baby, Cheyenne said, “You know, babies are a blessing.” She then revealed that she thought she would make Ryder a big sister before Cory did.

An actual premiere date for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG hasn’t been announced, but the trailer showed plenty of drama and there is no doubt fans are looking forward to catching up with the cast. What is known is the new season likely won’t premiere until sometime in the new year as fans will also have to wait for new episodes of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant until next month.