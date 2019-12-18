Lindsey Pelas Exposes Major Cleavage Under Fluffy Pink Coat: ‘All I See Is 2020’

Lindsey Pelas got the pulses of her fans racing as she went braless underneath of a fluffy pink coat for her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Tuesday.

In the racy photograph, Lindsey is seen standing in front of a tan backdrop as she sports a pair of light gray pants and a light-pink fluffy coat. The model went nude completely topless under the jacket, which she held together with her hands.

Lindsey exposed her massive cleavage in the shot, and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy in the process. She had her long, platinum blond hair parted in the middle and pulled halfway back behind her head. The rest of her locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

The bombshell also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a pink eye shadow. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout. She completed the glam look with a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Lindsey revealed that she’s got her mind set on the upcoming year as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Meanwhile, the model’s over 9 million followers appeared to approve of the racy snap, and made short work of clicking the like button more than 74,000 times while leaving nearly 800 comments within the first 24 hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“You are so very beautiful Lindsey, a gorgeous Angel,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Stunning, beautiful and sexy gorgeous woman,” another adoring fan gushed.

“WOW!! You look so stunning as always!! So beautiful and gorgeous!!” a third comment read.

“Woow and I love it. You are so beautiful dear Lindsey,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey heated up Instagram just one day before her braless photo was posted when she shared a video of herself promoting Bang energy drinks while rocking a skimpy white bikini and playing a game of pool while flaunting her enviable curves.

That clip proved to be a very popular upload for Lindsey Pelas, as fans rushed flocked to watch the video over 288,000 times while leaving more than 820 comments on the racy post to date.