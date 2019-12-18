John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella Travolta, Looks Stunning & All Grown Up While Belting Out ‘Summer Nights’

Ella Travolta is proving that she got it from her papa in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston on social media know, Ella has blossomed into a beautiful young woman and she looks like a spitting image of her father. The 19-year-old recently attended the Grease Sing-A-Long, where she belted out some hits from the show, calling it one of the most “wonderful” and “beautiful” nights of her life.

The short clip started off with Ella filming a giant screen with Grease playing before she panned the crowd, giving her Instagram followers a look at how many people attended the fun-filled event. The teen was all smiles as she put the camera on herself and a friend while belting out a line from one of the movie’s most memorable songs, “Summer Nights.” The 19-year-old looked stunning and so similar to her father, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail.

Ella rocked a gorgeous and subtle application of makeup for the occasion with some eyeliner, mascara, and light lipgloss. She added a little bit of jewelry to her look with a pair of thin silver hoop earrings. Ella also appeared to be channeling the T-Birds, rocking a black leather jacket with silver studs all over the neckline. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 8,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

Some of the black-haired beauty’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous and grown-up while countless others let her know that they are huge fans of her dad. A few more commented on the movie Grease while more simply expressed their emotions by using emoji rather than words.

“Oh my god. I’m literally almost crying. ELLA!!!!! I got chills. This is so so so incredible!!!!!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“This brings back so many great memories and your dad was awesome in this movie. You look so pretty sitting there singing along!!!,” a second added.

“That movie is the soundtrack of my childhood!,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Travolta and his co-star Olivia Newton-John were doing a “Meet ‘N’ Grease” sing-a-long, 41 years after the film’s release. The duo hit West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Jacksonville, and will head to Hagerstown, Maryland in January.