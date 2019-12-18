Kelly Gale Flaunts Killer Abs In Cherry Red Sports Bra During Intense Full Body Workout

Kelly Gale‘s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a series of videos to her feed that saw her in one of her favorite places — the gym. In the collection of clips, the 24-year-old performed a number of exercises as part of a full-body workout, noting in the caption that the main focus of the the routine was her abs.

The Swedish stunner’s intense fitness regimen was no doubt impressive to her 1.2 million followers on the social media account, but that was not the only thing that caught their eyes. Kelly’s fans were also captivated by her already-fit-physique, which she showed off in a set of tight athletic wear that did nothing her nothing but favors.

Kelly looked smoking hot during her morning workout in a cherry red sports bra from Alo Yoga that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The bold number clung showcased her toned arms, and boasted a low scoop neckline that flashed plenty of cleavage as she performed the set of core exercises. A small cut-out fell right in the middle of her back to flash even more skin, while its ribbed band highlighted her slender frame.

On her lower half, the brunette bombshell sported a pair of black jogger pants that were slightly baggy, but still hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms clung tight to Kelly’s peachy derriere, while also defining her sculpted legs. She rolled the waistband of the number down low on her hips, highlighting her chiseled abs that easily took center stage in the Instagram upload.

Kelly left her workout ensemble simple, and even opted not to wear shoes as she exercised. Her dark tresses were tied up in a high ponytail that cascaded behind her back in her loose, natural waves. She also went completely makeup free, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her early morning Instagram update. As of this writing, the videos have racked up more than 13,000 likes within the first hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Keep up the good work, looking good,” one person wrote.

Another said that she her “body is banging.”

“You are looking very hot,” commented a third.

Loading...

Others expressed their appreciation to the model for sharing her workout routine.

“Thanks for this! I’ve been searching for new core workouts for a while now,” a fourth fan wrote.

Kelly often shows off the results of her rigorous sweat sessions on Instagram. Yesterday, the babe flaunted her flawless figure in a set of sheer lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The NSFW look — and Kelly’s incredible body — certainly proved popular with her fans, who flooded the upload with more than 36,000 likes.