Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tie-Dye Bikini

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow is known for her curves, and on Wednesday, she put them on display in an Instagram update that showed her wearing a bikini that left little to the imagination.

The update was a set of two photos that showed Tammy soaking up the sun while sitting outside. A bright blue sky and the tops of a few palm trees could be seen in the background.

One picture showed Tammy sitting on a towel leaning on one arm. She wore a tie-dye bikini that featured a classic triangle-style top that showed off plenty of cleavage. The top stretched across her chest and gave her followers a tiny peek of underboob. The bottoms were held across her hips with thin strings that were pulled high on her waist, calling attention to her hourglass shape. The skimpy number put plenty of Tammy’s cleavage, flat abs and toned legs on display as she sat with her legs slightly spread.

Another picture captured Tammy as she was laying down in her belly resting on her elbows. The pose gave her fans a good look at her cleavage. Part of her thigh could be seen as she posed with one leg off to the side. Her long hair fell over one shoulder. She held on hand up to her cheek as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Tammy’s hair was up in a high ponytail. Her makeup included smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes and a nude color on her lips. She accessorized with a nose ring and small earrings. She donned a pale pink color on her long nails.

In the caption, Tammy mentioned dreaming.

Many of her fans told her that she was a part of their dreams.

“Your a living, walking, dream,” one follower said.

“we all dream about you,” wrote a second admirer.

Loading...

Some of her followers couldn’t help but comment on how sexy she looked in the the bikini.

“That bikini is beautiful as are you Tammy,” commented a third fan.

“Wow absolutely stunning and very beautiful woman,” said a fourth admirer.

Tammy has a way of stunning her fans when she posts sexy updates, which is quite often. She recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy black mini dress that showed off her curves. Since it is summer in Australia, her fans probably can count on her sharing photos in which she shows off her fabulous figure in skimpy outfits and bathing suits.