Chrissy Teigen Rants At John Legend On Twitter After He Invites ‘The Voice’ Coaches Over Their Home For Dinner

She was upset he didn't reminded her the meal was to celebrate the show's finale.

Chrissy Teigen ranted at husband John Legend on Twitter after he invited his fellow The Voice coaches to dinner at the couple’s home but forgot to remind her it was to celebrate the show’s Season 17 finale. The social media superstar let loose with a series of expletives on the social media site, remarking that she would have planned for a better meal and some sweet treats had her husband reminded her in advance that the evening was to celebrate the season’s end.

Chrissy vented on the social media site, remarking, “I didn’t know tonight was The Voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f*cking mad because I didn’t make a f*cking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f*ck does this? U don’t win The Voice then eat short ribs!”

She added to her Twitter rant by remarking that she knew her comments sounded “dumb” but that this was very much something her husband would do. Chrissy then remarked she was worried that she wouldn’t have a meal that would be appropriate for the evening where the duo hosted Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson. John assured his wife that all his fellow coaches wanted to do was come over and eat.

Chrissy then joked that if “everyone” was coming to the couple’s home that meant the winner would be attending as well. She then quipped she was hoping her husband won the season because she had no cake to celebrate and anyone else other than the EGOT winner would deserve a cake, joking “I hate him.”

She also tried to get ahead of fan reaction to her posts by remarking that if her social media followers thought her comments were “stupid” to let her know what they made when Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani came to eat dinner at their homes.

Fans were in stitches over the rolling series of statements Chrissy posted on Twitter and added their own comments to her rant as well.

if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

“Wish Gwen Stefani would just pull up to the crib one day lol,” said one Twitter user of the famous group of friends who attended dinner and the couple’s home.

“The way you didn’t tag John. I love the petty. He deserves it for not telling you it was the finale,” joked a second fan of Chrissy’s.

“I avoided Twitter tonight to watch the finale and just reading this cracking thread. Kelly still has on her ‘finale hair’!” said a third Twitter user.

At the close of season 17, It was Kelly Clarkson who celebrated the win of her contestant, Jake Hoot, in the finale. All four coaches were proud to have placed one competitor each in the top four spots, the first time in seven seasons this has happened on The Voice.

John Legend coached Katie Kadan to the finale, Gwen Stefani led with Rose Short, and Blake Shelton was hopeful Ricky Duran would have scored the overall win for the season.