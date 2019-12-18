Kate Beckinsale Straddles Santa In Hilarious New Holiday-Themed Snap: ‘I Guess Coal It Is’

Kate Beckinsale says she’s getting coal for Christmas after she accidentally took a naughty photo with Santa Claus this week, which she shared to her Instagram account on Tuesday night for her fans to enjoy.

In the photo, Kate sits on Santa’s lap alongside one of her friends. The actress sported a black blouse with a white dot pattern, a black scarf around her neck, and some matching jeans with a belt wrapped around her waist. She also donned a cream-colored blazer for the photo.

Kate sat on Santa’s knee with her legs spread and an awkward smirk on her face. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she didn’t realize that she had been straddling Santa until after she saw the photo, joking that she will likely be getting coal under her tree and possibly a fine.

The actress had her long, brown hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in voluminous curls. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a light pink tint on her full lips.

In the background of the picture, a Christmas tree and other holiday decor can be seen as Santa sits in his classic red suit in a high-backed chair with his arms around Kate and her pal.

Of course, Kate’s over 3.7 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photograph and proceeded to click the like button more than 94,000 times while leaving over 1,400 comments in the span of just 10 hours.

“I think Santa will let ya slide on this one,” one of Kate’s Instagram followers said in the comments section of the post.

“Looks like Santa’s having a merry Christmas this year,” another fan wrote.

“Well Santa has a definite twinkle in his eye. Just sayin…” a third comment read.

“Santa has never been so lucky!!! He must’ve been a good boy this year!” a fourth social media user gushed over the actress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate wowed fans just hours before her hilarious Santa photo when she posed in a form-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline while attending Diddy’s 50th birthday party.

The gown showcased Kate Beckinsale’s incredible curves, as the post earned the actress more than 166,000 likes and over 1,300 comments from her adoring fans.