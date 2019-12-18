Steve Bannon Says Republicans Need To ‘Find Our AOCs’

'I want to recruit bartenders. I don't want to recruit any more lawyers,' Bannon said.

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon says the Republican Party is now more representative of “working-class” voters and is urging party leaders to “find our AOCs” for upcoming elections and better serve those voters.

Bannon was referring to Democratic freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a former waitress and bartender who, at the age of 29, became the youngest person ever elected to Congress, defeating a well-known and powerful incumbent in the state’s 14th district.

“We’ve turned the Republican Party into a working-class party,” the former Breitbart News executive chairman told The Guardian in an interview at his Capitol Hill townhouse published on Tuesday.

“Now, interestingly, we don’t have any elected representatives who believe that, but that’s a legacy issue. We’ll get over that. We’ve got to find our AOCs,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez, nicknamed “AOC,” has risen to prominence in the media and on Capitol Hill. She was among the first in the House to press Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, which the House is set to vote on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 30-year-old former bartender from the Bronx, was elected to Congress in 2018 after running a strong grassroots campaign and defeating a powerful establishment Democrat in the race’s primary.

Bannon said that Democrats had “better casting” in last year’s midterms, leading to the party regaining control in the House.

“I think her ideology is all f*cked up, but I want her. I want to recruit bartenders. I don’t want to recruit any more lawyers,” Bannon said.

Bannon also credited now-Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg for the Democrats’ successful midterms, which led to Democrats regaining control of the House majority. The former New York mayor put $110 million into his political action committee and 21 out of 24 candidates he supported won their races.

The financial commitment from Bloomberg is also what’s driving impeachment, according to Bannon.

“People are missing the point about Bloomberg,” Bannon said of the New York billionaire, who announced last month that he was entering the 2020 Democratic primary race, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Trump wouldn’t be impeached if it were not for Bloomberg. It’s Bloomberg’s hundred million dollars that won the seats,” said Bannon.

In 2017, Bannon left his post at the White House as one of the changes brought on by then-chief of staff John Kelly, who lasted in the position 18 months. Although Bannon had a falling-out with Trump, he has continually defended the president. He has even launched a podcast called War Room: Impeachment designed to help the GOP with messaging during the impeachment process.