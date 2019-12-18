Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Sexy Playsuit With Plunging Neckline

Model Tarsha Whitmore showed her playful side with her latest social media share that showed her wearing a sexy playsuit.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her sitting on a sidewalk. She wore a skintight, pink playsuit that accentuated her hourglass shape. The one-piece number featured a halter-style top with a plunging neckline that went well below Tarsha’s breasts. For an added bit of bling, two silver rings in between the fabric of the neckline drew the eye to her cleavage while flashing just a bit of her flat abs. The ensemble’s short shorts showed off Tarsha’s toned, bronze legs.

The fist snap showed Tarsha leaning back on her hands while she sat with her knees slightly bent. Her pose put her chest on display as she looked at something off in the distance with a serious look on her face. The second snap captured the stunner as she was having a bit of fun. She playfully stuck out her tongue behind a smile and flashed the peace sign with one of her hands. Her eyes were closed for the shot making it seem as though the camera caught her laughing.

Tarsha wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a pink gloss on her lips. Her long nails were covered with a bright color. To complete the sporty look, she donned a pair of white sneakers.

In the caption, Tarsha mentioned looking like Barbie, while adding a few pink emoji that included a flower and a purse. She also plugged fashion brand Tiger Mist for the playsuit.

One fan thought she looked even better than a Barbie.

“You are a beautiful heavenly angel,” the follower wrote.

But all of her admirers thought she looked stunning in the outfit.

“You look gorgeous…love your outfit,” a second fan wrote.

“Very beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“so cute,” said a fourth admirer.

It’s not the first time Tarsha has looked cute in pink. Last month, she looked smoking hot in a pale pink bodysuit that also had a plunging neckline. However, the beauty looks fabulous in just about any color — and almost everything else she wears. From bikinis to lingerie to Daisy Dukes, her fans can always count on her looking stylish. She recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red mini dress that fit her like a glove.