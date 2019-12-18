Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Slays In A Gold Swimsuit

Elsa stunned in her strapless swimwear look.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk stunned in a shot shared to Instagram this week a she posed in a gold swimsuit. The stunning model wowed as she hit the beach in Jamaica in a glamorous strapless bathing suit. The snap, which was shared to Instagram by popular swimwear brand Solid & Striped on December 17, showed the beauty as she sat on sunbed with her legs apart while soaking up the sun.

The beauty, who’s became one of the lingerie brand’s most famous faces after taking to the infamous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway multiple times between 2011 and 2018, sizzled as she sat on the edge of the sunbed.

Elsa struck a pretty risqué pose in her swimsuit look. She sat on the bed’s long white cushion with her left leg down and her right knee bent. The supermodel rested her right arm on her bent knee and placed her left hand on her right foot as she shot the camera a pretty sultry look.

The Swedish blond bombshell had her curly hair tied up away from her face in what appeared to be a bun with several strands down to frame her glowing skin and gorgeous blemish-free face.

Elsa stunned in her strapless bathing suit, which featured a string tie across her chest and a cheeky little cut-out underneath.

The gold design showed off plenty of skin on her décolletage and featured several string ties all the way down her torso to highlight her seriously slim waist.

The one-piece also left little to the imagination on her bottom half, as her mile-long legs were on full display as she sat down in the swimsuit, which appeared to be high-cut at the hips to highlight her toned pins.

Elsa also kept things very fashion-forward with her choice of accessories. The star rocked a pair of large round sunglasses with yellow lenses as she pouted her plump lips for the camera. She also had a Dior designer bag – which featured a fun a red, yellow, and green thick strap – draped over her left shoulder.

In the caption, Solid & Striped confirmed that the lingerie model’s swimsuit is called the The Paula and also revealed that Elsa was wearing it in the shade Gold Shimmer. The account told fans that the star was rocking the slinky look at the luxury GoldenEye hotel in Oracabessa, Jamaica, but didn’t confirm exactly when the snap was taken.

The 31-year-old model isn’t exactly shy when it comes to stripping down to her swimwear and showing off her body in bathing suits and bikinis, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was recently spotted showing off her flawless figure in a red and white striped swimsuit during another trip to the beach. She paired the fun look with a red Chanel jacket as she posed with the blue ocean behind her.