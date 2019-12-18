Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 23, Stuns In A Plunging Yellow Bikini

Lourdes wowed in a bright bikini in the Florida sunshine.

Madonna‘s stunning 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon wowed in a plunging yellow bikini during a recent trip to Miami. In new photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the model could be seen as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State over the weekend in her pretty skimpy two-piece.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed Lourdes as she swapped the more traditional snowy festive season for the heat of Florida with her boyfriend. The twosome could be seen relaxing together on a large balcony, where they were accompanied by her mom Madonna and her new boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Lourdes put her flawless body on full display in the sunshine. She rocked a sunny yellow bikini, which was made up of a triangle top with thin straps that tied around the back of her neck to create a halter neck look. The strings also stretched across her chest and around her back, plunging to show even more skin.

She paired the bright bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that left equally little to the imagination. The yellow briefs featured only a small piece of material that was held together by the same thin straps that stretched across both of her hips and tied in two bows.

The beauty had her long brunette hair down for her bikini day with her man and her mom, and proudly showed off her multiple tattoos – which included two inkings on her left arm.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Lourdes appeared to let her natural beauty do all the talking, as she stunned in little to no makeup.

The star rocked several bracelets on her right wrist and also accessorized her bikini with a cross necklace around her neck as she relaxed on a sunbed with a yellow and white striped towel.

Lourdes also made sure she stayed hydrated as she got her tan on. She could be seen sipping from a coconut which she struck a straw in.

The snaps also showed Madonna’s eldest daughter as she decided it was time to leave the sunshine and head back in doors, as she slipped into a dark green tank strappy top that didn’t do much to hide her fun bright bikini.

The top was almost completely translucent and had her triangular top peeking through. She paired the vest top with a pair of skimpy black shorts that sat well above her knees to flash her tan and her long, toned legs.

She was spotted exiting the beach with her man as the blue Miami ocean was visible in the distance behind them.

Lourdes’ sizzling bikini display comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she raised a few eyebrows during the infamous Art Basel at Miami Beach earlier this month as she took part in a risqué performance while nearly nude.