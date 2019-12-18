Kelly Clarkson Celebrates ‘The Voice’ Victory With Sassy New Pic

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her victory as the winning coach of this season of The Voice by posing for a sassy new pic alongside her contestant, Jake Hoot. The image was uploaded to the show’s official Instagram account shortly after Jake was crowned the overall winner.

Standing alongside Jake, who held up his trophy in the photo was Kelly, who boldly rose her arm over her head. Her mouth was wide open in a victory scream as she celebrated both her performer and her third win in four seasons as a coach on the NBC reality competition singing series.

Kelly looked absolutely stunning in a long floral dress by designer Alexander McQueen. The high-necked gown was black and accented with a multicolored pattern that featured a display of animals on the bodice and a sweeping bottom. The dress’ sheer sleeves were also accented with a floral design comprised of many colors that stood out against Kelly’s arms.

The singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show finished off her look with her hair styled away from her face. Long extensions were added in and crimped for volume. She also wore hoop earrings by Alexander McQueen and YSL shoes.

Fans couldn’t wait to shower both Kelly and Jake with praise following a fabulous season of performances in the comments section of the photo below.

“Congratulations on your Voice Victory Win!!” said one fan on Instagram of the photo.

“I’m so happy congrats Jake and congrats Kelly on your third victory in four seasons. You are sure sneaking up on Blake who has six wins!” applauded a viewer of the series.

“This couldn’t have happened to two better human beings. Much love and congratulations!!!” noted a third fan of The Voice.

USA Today reported that Kelly knew she had a winner in Jake from the moment she first heard him sing in the show’s infamous blind auditions. She revealed she could not believe that her fellow coaches including Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton did not turn their chairs around for the performer.

“I don’t know (why). They had lost their damn mind,” said Kelly to USA Today. “I remember looking specifically at Blake going, ‘What is wrong with you? But thank you!'”

Kelly would later praise Jake to the publication by remarking on his incredible ear for music, his ability to pick songs that best showcased his range throughout the competition and his ability to project. She quipped, “Like I’m not joking, there’s a microphone in his vocal cords.”

In turn, Jake said of his winning coach, “Having Kelly believe in me from the get-go and to be here tonight is just an incredible thing… She’s helped me get out of my shell on stage and you’re just like the biggest cheerleader and that means more than you know. I really do appreciate it.”

Just hours earlier, Kelly and her fellow coach Blake Shelton took shots to toast their two singers in the finals on The Kelly Clarkson Show. At the time of filming, Blake was hopeful that his singer Ricky Duran would come home victorious, which would have given him a seventh overall win in 17 seasons of the series.