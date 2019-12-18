Olivia Jade Says She Forgets ‘How To YouTube’ In First Beauty Vlog Since Mom Lori Loughlin’s College Scandal

The beauty vlogger seems nervous as she eases her way back on to the social media platform.

Olivia Jade has posted a new beauty tutorial to YouTube. The makeup guru returned to her channel with her first vlog since her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, became embroiled in the college admissions scandal in March.

Two weeks after dipping back into the YouTube pool with a teaser “Hi Again” video, Olivia posted a 16-minute video titled “Everyday Routine.” Olivia’s nerves seemed to get the best of her as she attempted to ease her way back onto the social media platform that made her famous, but by the end of the clip she appeared to have gotten back into her groove.

As the 20-year-old YouTube star shared her getting ready routine, she noted her long absence from the camera. Olivia did not explain the reason for her lengthy hiatus from her channel, but noted she has been “gone for a while.”

“I feel like I haven’t done, like, a sit-down tutorial in so long,” Olivia told her 1.95 million subscribers. “Is this boring? I don’t know what to do.”

She also revealed that she has another video in the works that still isn’t done. Olivia admitted she just wanted to get “any video” up soon after her initial return to her channel.

“I’m still just, like, easing back into it,” Olivia admitted.

A few times she corrected herself, with comments like, “Why do I feel like I just said like 400 times in that sentence? I don’t know.”

Olivia’s nervousness was also apparent as she critiqued her filming skills and admitted that her camera might die despite the fact that she charged it.

“Sorry, I keep looking in the view finder,” she said. “I forget how to do YouTube.”

Interestingly, Olivia also noted that she was filming the video using beauty products from “her apartment.” Many of her past videos were shot in the bedroom of her wealthy parents’ California estate.

In the comments section to the video, several fans expressed concern for Olivia as they noted she appears to have lost weight since her last video.

“I hope she’s okay… I’m concerned about how tiny she is,” one fan wrote of Olivia.

“She’s so skinny and her voice is so shaky,” another added. “You can also see that she’s trying to think about what to say it’s not just coming naturally.”

Other fans showed the YouTube star support as she makes her way back onto the platform.

“Olivia, YouTube is your gig naturally and fans have missed you. Hang in there,” a fan wrote.

Before her parents college scandal put the brakes on her YouTube career, Olivia Jade typically posted new videos about once a week. It will be interesting to see how slow (or fast) she gets back into a regular posting routine, and if she’ll post her annual “What I Got for Christmas” vlog.