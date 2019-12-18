Russian Model Sveta Bilyalova Goes Topless In Bali

Sveta Bilyalova flaunts cleavage in new topless Instagram post.

Russian vixen Sveta Bilyalova posted a new Instagram post that sent her fans into a frenzy.

The 27-year-old socialite was seen posing topless in a swimming pool. As seen in the first photo, the model leaned backward at the edge of the pool, her hair in the water, her arms firm on the sides, while her hands were covering her nipples. The overall display showed an insane amount of cleavage.

Sveta wore very light make-up in this shoot with newly groomed eyebrows that were filled in to look fuller, minimal eyeshadow and eyeliner, a bit of mascara, and some pink lip tint to finish the fresh look.

The next snap showed Sveta’s full body. The model did the same pose with just a little repositioning of arms and hands. In the picture, the model still leaned back to the pool’s edge, hair in the water. She was looking straight into the camera with her arms repositioned farther from her sides, her hands covering her nipples, which showed an ample display of her boobs.

Sveta’s legs were seen, straight into the water. It was shown that the model was wearing a bodysuit, but was rolled down so she can show off her upper body. The Instagram sensation was joined by two friends in the background, who were also topless, lying in the sun beds, heads down.

The photos were taken in Bali, Indonesia as the geotag suggests. The bombshell’s previous photo also suggested that she was specifically in Uluwatu for a sweet getaway.

Sveta’s latest snaps amassed almost 200,000 likes and nearly 900 comments from her 6.4 million followers. The model’s admirers were quick to shower the brunette bombshell with compliments. While some simply left emojis in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look so beautiful,” a fan gushed.

“You are a volcano goddess,” another follower wrote.

“So hot and sexy look,” a third Instagram user noted.

It’s also worth mentioning that the brunette beauty had a great time in Bali. She posted an update on Instagram stories and showed off her coffee that had the model’s face and upper body in it. It was expertly made and Sveta was obviously satisfied with the art.

In a previous article, Sveta was spotted showing off her cleavage again in a sheer outfit. The Russian beauty opted for a sheer top, and posed in front of a large archway in Germany, rocking the sheer long sleeve shirt and black leather shorts.