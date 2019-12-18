‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Offers Zoe’s Job Back For A Price

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 18 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will make a fierce plea to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And although Steffy wouldn’t even consider giving Zoe her job back before, this time she will be able to convince Steffy to rehire her, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe found herself back in the Forrester Creations’ building after being banned from it. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) invited her to come down to his office. Since she had been begging him to find a way for her to return to the fashion house as a model, Zoe rushed to his office.

However, when she arrived, she quickly discovered that Thomas had other plans with her. He had set the scene for a romantic interlude. She saw a table laid for two, candles, and some roses. To top it off, Thomas confirmed to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that he was moving on.

In the meantime, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had been trying to convince Steffy that Zoe could provide them with valuable information. Since Thomas trusted Zoe, they could have direct access to what was going on in his mind. Zoe could relay all of Thomas’ plans to them.

Therefore, when Zoe sees Steffy at Forrester Creations, she will figure that she has nothing to lose. She will approach her former boss and tell her how sorry she is for hurting her in the past. She will acknowledge her mistakes but ask for another chance.

This time around, Steffy will actually listen to Zoe. She will remember what Liam had to say about Zoe and how they can form a mutually beneficial relationship with her. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Steffy will offer Zoe the chance to come back to Forrester Creations. However, Steffy will still be cautious of the model and may issue her a stern warning. Zoe will need to prove that she can be trusted.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam and Steffy’s heads will be reeling when they see that Zoe will go ahead with a relationship with Thomas. They still want the inside info but Zoe is sure that Thomas has changed and may be certain that he has abandoned the idea of being with Hope.

But Thomas is just using Zoe to get what he wants. By playing hard to get, he hopes to make Hope jealous enough to realize that she has developed feelings for him.