Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Silk PJs For Sultry Instagram Snap: ‘Sweet Dreams’

Khloe Kardashian looked absolutely dreamy in today’s Instagram photo share. The reality TV star, socialite, and entrepreneur went online shortly after midnight to showcase a bedtime look from her clothing line, Good American, and left fans swooning over her flawless beauty and incredible curves.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star poured her hourglass figure into a sumptuous pair of silk PJs, and managed to look both comfy and refined in the elegant nightwear. The chic sleeping attire boasted a fabulous fiery-red color that beautifully complemented Khloe’s golden tresses and glowing complexion. The gorgeous blonde completed the look with sophisticated drop-down earrings in a sparkling silver design, which added a classy, glitzy vibe to her casual outfit — if anyone can make PJs look like ballroom attire, it’s Khloe.

Her glam was also on point. The fair-haired beauty highlighted her stirring green eyes with a dramatic dark eyeliner and rocked a bold red lipstick that perfectly matched the color of her silky pajamas. Her platinum blond tresses were swept to the side, leaving her beautiful features exposed as they fell over her shoulder in loose waves.

The 35-year-old mother-of-one looked like a total bombshell as she showed off the stylish jammies. Proving that she’s not only a skilled businesswoman, but also a talented model — and a perfect ambassador for her brand — Khloe struck a sultry pose for the camera. Fittingly snapped on a cozy-looking bed, she put on a tantalizing display, channeling her inner seductress to showcase the lavish attire. The fashion icon lounged barefooted on the side, comfortably resting on a bunch of large, expertly fluffed pillows — ones sporting dainty, lace-embroidered cases. She held one leg bent at the knee in a provocative pose that accentuated her curvy hip and voluptuous thigh, and leaned on one elbow while softly placing her other, perfectly-manicured hand on a pillow in front of her.

The alluring posture emphasized Khloe’s shapely chest, as the sleek pajamas swathed her buxom curves in a silken embrace. Although her decolletage was completely covered in the fully buttoned-up top, the KUWTK star showed a little bit of skin, teasing a glimpse of her toned midriff. A coquettish leopard-print drawstring kept the glossy pants in place, calling attention to Khloe’s sculpted tummy. Crisp white sheets completed the decor, which also included a fluffy baby-blue blanket that perfectly mirrored the color of the wall. The light-toned palette kept the focus on Khloe’s bright-red PJs, making the fashion statement all the more powerful.

Shared with fans in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the photo racked up 310,000-plus likes in the first two hours of going live — and went on to amass more than 427,000 likes in another couple of hours. In addition, 1,440 people dropped by the comments section to gush over Khloe’s steamy look.

Among the people who commented on the post was reality TV star Olivia Pierson.

“Those look beyond comfy!” the Relatively Nat & Liv star remarked on the red silk PJs. She added a heart-eyes emoji and a raising-hands emoji, garnering 294 likes from Khloe’s fans.

“Awwww. How beautiful [heart emoji] Wish I could own a pair,” wrote a second Instagrammer, followed by a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are kidding meee [two heart-eyes emoji] you’re killing it and i need these!” raved another one of Khloe’s devotees.

“PJ queen,” penned a fourth person, ending their post with a crown emoji.