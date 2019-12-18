NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Jrue Holiday For Package Centered On Tyler Herro, Per ‘HoopsHype’

When they traded All-Star center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, the New Orleans Pelicans insisted that they have no intention of moving Jrue Holiday and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, as they continue to struggle in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors are currently circulating that the Pelicans have finally make Holiday officially available on the trade market. One of the NBA teams who may consider getting the service of Holiday before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is the Miami Heat.

In his recent article, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype listed the Heat as one of the potential trade destinations of Holiday. Despite having Jimmy Butler as the only legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, the Heat are surprisingly doing well in the 2019-20 NBA season, sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record. However, in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title, the Heat obviously need more star power on their roster.

According to Urbina, trading for a player like Holiday could help the Heat reach “legit contender status.”

“Nevertheless, for Miami to reach legit contender status, they’re going to need to find Jimmy Butler some help, as the four-time All-Star’s workload has been getting a little too heavy in recent weeks. One such player who could provide the Heat with a major boost would be Holiday. Holiday’s blend of defense and scoring would mesh wonderfully within Miami’s vaunted culture, and his ability to break down defenses would give the Heat a much-needed second scoring option. His three-point shooting (33.8 percent this season) isn’t great, but considering the Heat are the league’s No. 3 team in three-point accuracy anyway at 38.2 percent, that deficiency could be masked pretty easily.”

Holiday would be an incredible addition to the Heat, giving them an All-Star caliber point guard who could ease the load on Butler’s shoulder on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 29-year-old floor general is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. Holiday won’t make the Heat the instant favorite to win the 2020 NBA championship title but if he immediately builds good chemistry with Butler, Miami would definitely become a team to fear in the Eastern Conference.

However, bringing Holiday to Miami comes with a price. As Urbina noted, to convince the Pelicans to make a deal, the Heat should be willing to explore a trade package centered on Tyler Herro. With his current performance, trading Herro would undeniably be a tough decision for the Heat. However, it’s something that they should strongly consider if they are serious about bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to South Beach this season.