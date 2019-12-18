WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Edits Out Mention Of AEW Star’s Name From Retrospective Video

Earlier this week, WWE took a look at some of the most memorable debut in the company’s history that took place in the soon-to-be-concluded decade. While the video uploaded to the company’s YouTube account makes mention of The Shield’s first main-roster appearance from seven years ago, one name was apparently edited out due to the fact he no longer works for WWE.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, the video uploaded on Tuesday featured the top 10 “debuts of the decade,” a list that saw The Shield take fourth place behind the first official WWE appearances of Ronda Rousey, Sting, and AJ Styles. In the segment featuring the now-disbanded stable, Shield members Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns teamed up to deliver a vicious powerbomb to Ryback on the announce table, with announcer Michael Cole shouting in the background and identifying Reigns and Rollins by name as former NXT competitors.

There was, however, no mention of Ambrose’s name in the Shield segment, which led WrestlingNews.co to speculate that he might have become the latest ex-WWE talent to be treated as if he no longer existed in the promotion’s canon. The 34-year-old grappler left WWE in April, more than a month after it was first reported that he was set to leave the company at some point after WrestleMania 35. He has since joined All Elite Wrestling, emerging as one of the new promotion’s top stars under the ring name Jon Moxley.

While a Twitter user cited by WrestlingNews.co tried to point out that WWE never mentioned the name “Dean Ambrose” in the original Shield debut segment, the outlet shared a tweet from another fan, who posted a video that showed an earlier part of the faction’s December 2012 debut, where Cole could clearly be heard referring to the AEW star by his previous ring name. As further speculated, WWE might have chosen to edit Moxley’s old moniker out of the retrospective “debuts of the decade” clip because of the honest comments he made about his unhappiness with his former employer in the weeks that followed his exit.

Moxley is not the only AEW wrestler who recently saw references to his old WWE persona omitted or removed from the company’s video content. As reported by Comic Book, Chris Jericho admitted earlier this year that he had seemingly become “public enemy number one” because he had signed with the competition. Specifically, the reigning AEW World Champion alleged that WWE took down some videos of him playing video games on New Day member Xavier Woods’ YouTube channel and edited out a number of mentions of his name on Edge and Christian’s WWE Network show.