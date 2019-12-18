Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Slays On The Beach In Minuscule Strapless Bikini

Devon Windsor has been flooding her 1.2 million Instagram followers with photos from her tropical honeymoon vacation, and Tuesday was no different.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform today to share a sizzling new set of photos that were an instant hit with her fans. The series of three snaps saw the 27-year-old enjoying yet another beautiful day on a secluded beach that boasted tall palm trees, gorgeous white sand, and crystal clear water. She explained in the post that she was “out of beachy captions” to go along with the shots — however, her followers hardly seemed to mind.

Devon sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. There was no tag included on any of the photos to indicate where her two-piece was from, though fans would easily recognize the ensemble from the babe’s own Devon Windsor Swim line, which she launched earlier this year.

Devon’s swimwear included a minuscule strapless top in a light blue-and-white zebra-striped pattern that popped against her deep, all-over glow. It clung tight to her chest to highlight her slender frame, and featured a deep, sweetheart neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage. A unique tie detail was knotted tight right in the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to the model’s busty display.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment allowed Devon to showcase her long, toned legs thanks to its high-cut design, while its cheeky style offered fans a glimpse of her peachy derriere. Another tie was knotted in the middle of its high-rise waistband, which further accentuated her trim waist and sculpted abs.

As an extra layer, the stunner wore an oversized Balenciaga button-up shirt that boasted a striped pattern and the name of the luxury fashion brand across the back in bold, black lettering. She also added a dainty stack of pendant necklaces and delicate stud earrings for the perfect amount of bling.

Devon left her platinum locks down in beachy waves and went makeup free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Devon’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. The trio of photos has racked up more than 11,000 likes within nine hours of going live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“What a stunning bikini!” one person wrote.

Another said that Devon was “literally the definition of perfect.”

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” commented a third.

Devon has been treating her Instagram followers to sizzling new bikini snaps almost daily during her trip. Yesterday, the model sent temperatures soaring on her feed again when she showed off her flawless figure in a white cut-out swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look also proved popular with her fans, who showered the snaps with nearly 14,000 likes.