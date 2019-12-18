Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Birthday Pics Of Saint At His Dinosaur-Themed Party

Even though Christmas is fast approaching in the Kardashian household, it is 4-year-old Saint who is the center of attention at the moment. Having recently celebrated his birthday, his mother, Kim Kardashian, took to Instagram in order to celebrate the occasion, saying that her son’s party was the “coolest,” adding dinosaur emoji throughout the message.

Kim also thanked Mindy Weiss, a wedding organizer and event planner, for her help with the momentous occasion.

In the first image, Kim is crouching alongside her son as they both hold up their hands in an attempt to replicate scary dinosaur claws. Behind them is a lush landscape reminiscent of when the fierce creatures roamed the Earth.

Kim then posted several other images from Saint’s party. Shown in one image with face painted and smiling, Saint was snapped while walking through a lush green tunnel. Another image shows dinosaur balloons floating in the air — as children reach up to touch them, Kanye West is seen standing behind, smiling and watching attentively.

Along with the balloons and lush landscape, the birthday party also hosted giant dinosaur models and a rustic Raptor Juice Bar. Finally, a large nest filled with white dinosaur egg cushions allowed the children to settle down and rest if they got exhausted from their day.

Kim and Kanye presently have four children. North, the eldest, is 6-years-old. Her younger brother, Saint, turned four on December 5. Sister Chicago was born in January last year while brother Psalm was born early this year.

Even though Kim has four young children, she still managed to host Saint’s birthday party during what is likely a hectic festive season for the family. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, she had to be ingenious when it came to the annual family Christmas photo. When North decided to play up, the reality star ended up allowing the photo shoot to go ahead and later had her daughter Photoshopped into the festive image.

“It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we’ll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me,” Kim said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “So I said fine we’ll just photoshop her in.”

Parenthood also doesn’t stop the celebrity from glamming up and attending social events. Kim also recently posted some images from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday celebrations, which she attended. Wearing a stunning champagne-colored floor-length gown by Vivienne Westwood, her curvaceous figure was on prominent display during the event.