‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Flaunts Curves In Black Panties & ‘Someone’s Been Naughty’ Tee

Maitland Ward took to Instagram tonight to share a new picture of herself with her fans. They say that Santa Clause has a list of everyone who’s been naughty and nice for the year, and he checks it twice. It appears as if the former Boy Meets World actress made the jolly old man’s bad list.

The actress shared a picture of herself sitting on gray stairs with her legs spread open. She wore a pair of black panties with a lace inset and a red plaid pattern on the back. She paired it with a heather red t-shirt that featured a cartoon of Old St. Nick wearing his red Santa hat, white gloves, and fur-lined coat. On the tee, Santa appeared to shake his finger, and the shirt proclaimed that somebody has been naughty.

Maitland’s red hair was parted on the side, and she wore it in curls that hung to her shoulders. The adult film star’s gorgeous blue eyes popped because of her black eyeliner and mascara. Maitland’s lips matched the t-shirt, and she treated her fans to a smile. Maitland’s red manicure matched the festive look.

In her caption, Maitland revealed that Santa sent her the shirt in response to this year’s Christmas list. Her followers on the popular social media platform expressed their love of the post with more than 15,600 hitting the “like” button. Several hundred also took the time to leave a comment complimenting the actress’s look in the sexy share.

“I think instead of coal, you need a spanking for being naughty,” teased one follower who also included a flame as well as a heart eye emoji.

“You’re on the ‘very’ naughty list to be honest. So naughty that Santa surely has something for you this Christmas,” wrote a second fan along with a fire emoji, a waving hand emoji, and two heart eye emoji.

Loading...

“You know Santa knows where all the Naughty Girls are! Naughty Girls need a spanking,” joked a third along with a red heart and wink eye emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous it’s insane. You’re a huge reason why I love redheads,” a fourth fan admitted along with a wink eye emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland shared a saucy shot of herself wearing a cleavage-baring pink bra, which she paired with black panties and black thigh-high boots. She wrote a cheeky caption about keeping it sweet on the top that her fans absolutely loved.