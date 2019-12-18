Mariah Carey Thanks Fans For Making ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Her Latest No. 1 Hit

The Mariah Carey classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now a chart-topping Christmas song. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has only just recently hit an official No. 1 peak position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the track’s history.

Now, Mariah has taken to her Instagram account to thank fans for the momentous occasion.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans,” she captioned her latest image, also noting in the image that this feat has not been achieved by any other solo artist in history.

Wearing a festive onesie, Mariah smiles at the camera and stands behind a red background. The image also displays the fact that her Christmas classic has finally claimed a No. 1 status.

In addition to thanking her fans, Mariah also commented on the fact that she had never expected this song to become her 19th no. 1 hit. She also used a line from “All I Want for Christmas” and continued to thank fans once more for making her wish come true early.

Fans instantly responded to the latest pic on Mariah’s Instagram account.

“History has been made!!” said DJ Suss One.

“YOU DESERVE!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

Many fans used emoji to show their pleasure at the singer’s latest milestone. Others, still, referred to her as a “Legend” and a “Queen.”

Loading...

With more than 8 million Instagram followers and the fact that the singer has been pushing “All I Want for Christmas” hard this year, it comes as no surprise the song has finally climbed the charts and claimed the top spot a week ahead of Christmas. And, considering that the tune has now been out for 25 years, having it finally be able to claim the No. 1 status in this anniversary year is likely to also be particularly meaningful for the singer.

Not only is this latest hit for Mariah an impressive feat, but it is also the first Christmas tune to top the Billboard charts in 61 years. For those who are interested, the last Christmas-themed song featured on the magazine’s Hot 100 charts was “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by The Chipmunks, which featured in that spot for four weeks over the 1958-1959 festive season.

Of course, for those who are thoroughly sick of hearing Mariah’s popular holiday tune, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new mash-up pairs the Christmas song with Marilyn Manson’s iconic track, “The Beautiful People.”