Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In Clingy Athletic Wear While Headed To The Gym

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she headed to the gym wearing form-fitting pink athletic clothes, reports The Daily Mail.

The Hustlers actress is in the middle of campaigning for the upcoming Academy Awards, and she’s taking the time to ensure her body is in tip-top shape. Lopez, now 50, looked impeccable in her workout wear.

The Daily Mail shared photos of the singing sensation in extra-tight metallic yoga pants that showed off her incredibly toned booty. She also rocked a light pink crop top, and her chiseled abdomen was on display for all of Miami to see.

Lopez was feeling the color pink today as the beautiful bombshell also wore a pair of light pink Nike sneakers to match her ensemble. She even sported a pair of pink reflective sunglasses to ensure she had a splash of the color everywhere on her body from head-to-toe.

Even though the stunner was clearly on her way to the gym, she still made sure to throw on some big hoop earrings. Hoop earrings are signature Lopez accessory; it’s rare to see her without a pair adorning her ears.

Several of Lopez’s followers were interested to know where she got her outfit.

“Do you guys know what kind of Nike’s these are?” asked one person.

“Love the pink top,” commented a second user.

Others were very complimentary of how incredible in-shape Lopez is despite being 50-years-old.

“Fit for any age let alone 50,” added a third fan.

“The woman is 50!! She doesn’t look too bad at all,” mentioned a fourth person.

It’s not too surprising that Lopez would be keen on getting in some extra workouts. The actress recently got herself into incredible shape to play a stripper in this fall’s smash hit film, Hustlers. Lopez has been receiving Oscar buzz for her performance ever since the movie debuted.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Lopez has already been nominated for her performance multiple times at the Golden Globes, Gotham Awards, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and more. She actually already won one award for Best Supporting Actress from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lopez got very emotional over her Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She took to Instagram last week to let her 107 million followers know how much the nomination meant to her.

“I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona,” said the actress in a video.