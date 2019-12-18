Jessica Simpson Gets Ready To Sign A Ridiculous Amount Of Books Ahead Of ‘Open Book’ Launch

While many people are anxiously scrambling to do their Christmas shopping, take a moment to sympathize with singer Jessica Simpson, who has 14,000 books to sign in the near future.

As Jessica Simpson gets ready for the launch of her autobiography, titled Open Book, she took the time to post an image to her Instagram account that showed all of the boxes of books that she had to sign ahead of the launch.

“Signing 14,000 copies of Open Book in less than a week…. wish me luck,” Jessica captioned the image.

She holds a copy of her new book in one hand, her hair in a messy bun, as the tower of boxes is behind her.

As soon as she posted the image to her Instagram account, fans were eager to find out more about the book and how they could obtain their very own signed copies.

“How do I get one?” one fan wrote.

“OMG! I need me a signed copy! How can I get one signed,” another person wrote.

For those that want to own a signed copy of Jessica’s book, pre-orders are available at various outlets. However, considering Jessica has 5 million Instagram fans alone and is only signing 14,000 copies, it is advisable to order now to avoid disappointment.

According to the blurb, Open Book was supposed to be very different to how it actually ended up in the final draft.

“Five years ago, Jessica Simpson was approached to write a motivational guide to living your best life,” the blurb on Amazon reads.

“She walked away from the offer, and nobody understood why. The truth is that she didn’t want to lie. Jessica couldn’t be authentic with her readers if she wasn’t fully honest with herself first.”

The new book has been guided by the journals that Jessica has kept since the age of 15. Using both humor and down-to-earth humanity, she aims to detail her internal monologue as well as some of her most intimate struggles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica has previously hinted at just how crazy the festive season has been for her this year. A previous Instagram image shows Jessica, her husband Eric Johnson, and their two children after a Christmas concert. It is a lovely family portrait where Jessica praises her children for how well they performed on stage. Then, another image shows her humorous side as she wears a crazy outfit and appears to be stuck in her car seat belt.

“This is what Christmas season does to a mom,” she captioned that Instagram image, also using the hashtag, #stuckinmyseatbelt.